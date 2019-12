(WETM)- Two beautiful babies were born on Christmas at Arnot Health.

Olivia Maycumber and her daughter Ma’Lani

Olivia Maycumber welcomed daughter Ma’Lani, who was 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches long. She was born right on her due date.

Ma’Lani in her mother’s arms

Amber Warner with her with daughter Leilani Eliana

Amber Warner and Martin Ruise are overjoyed with daughter Leilani Eliana, born at 7 pounds, 5.6 ounces and 19 inches long. Leilani was a bit early in arriving, but is healthy!