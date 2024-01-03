(WETM)–With the chance of significant snowfall on Saturday night into Sunday morning, roads and highways could get slick and make it hard to get around.

If that happens, and you are authorized to cancel a church service or close a business in Chemung, Schuyler, or Steuben Counties in New York, and Bradford or Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania , email us now at WETMNews@Nexstar.tv. Make sure you include the name of your organization, your name, your phone number where you can be contacted, and the phone number of the organization you represent.

We will call you back to verify your information. WETM 18 News will start posting Church services cancellations and business closings around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 7.

Please understand we will not post a closing if we can’t verify that the person has authority to report it, and we will not be able to contact you on Sunday.

The deadline to provide the requested information is noon on Saturday, December 6.