City of Corning Police Department Make Petit Larceny Arrest

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning Police Department responded to an East Market Street store in the City of Corning for the report of a larceny on January 7th, 2021 at about 3:00 PM

Officers quickly located a person matching the suspect description given by the store employee.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Christopher W. Szlasa of Elmira who was arrested and charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and three counts of petit larceny – 1 charge per store that Szlasa allegedly stole from.

Corning Police located the suspected stolen items as well as a small quantity of suspected Methamphetamine.

Officers identified several other items in the suspect’s possession that were believed to had been stolen from two other stores on Market Street.

According to the City of Corning Police Department, Szlasa was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the City of Corning Court at a later date.