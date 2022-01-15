City of Hornell announces parking ban ahead of winter storm

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell announced a parking ban beginning at 9 p.m. on January 16th in preparation for the incoming winter storm.
Mayor John Buckley told 18 News the following:
Due to the heavy snow expected in our area tomorrow night, the City of Hornell is implementing a parking ban on residential City streets from 9 p.m. Sunday night to 12 p.m. Monday afternoon in order for our Public Works department to properly clear the snow. As the snow fall intensifies, we urge residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary. Thank you for your cooperation.Mayor John Buckley