City of Ithaca goes back to standard on-street parking rates

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Ithaca will go back to their standard on-street parking rates starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The standard rate for on-street parking is $1.50 per hour.

Also, one hour of free parking will no longer be offered in the city parking garages.

The enforcement of fees had been suspended at the end of March when Gov. Andrew Cuomo enacted New York State PAUSE.

When the region moved into Phase Four, the city resumed enforcement at a rate of 50 cents per hour. This started on June 26.

The city continues to maintain the following downtown curbside locations where businesses can conduct short-term delivery services for free: