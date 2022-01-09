Civil Air Patrol members assist at Broome County COVID-19 test distribution

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 9, over 20 Civil Air Patrol members volunteered at a COVID-19 test distribution site in Binghamton.

Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.

The members of the Civil Air Patrol’s South Central Group traveled to Ostiningo Park from places as far away as Bath, Elmira, and Oneonta.

The South Central Group is made up of members from the Southern Tier Cadet Squadron, (Greater Binghamton) Twin Tiers Cadet Squadron, (Horseheads) Ithaca Cadet Squadron and Oneonta Cadet Squadron.

For the second time in a week, Broome County’s Office of Emergency Services asked for the group’s help to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents who needed them.







Pictures courtesy of Franklin Birt

Patrick Dewing, Broome County’s director of emergency services, said, “We could not have done this without them.”

Civil Air Patrol members assisted with traffic control inside the park, passed out information cards, and handed out test kits. In total, over 20,000 test kits were distributed.

Lt. Col. Doug Jensen, who served as Civil Air Patrol’s incident commander for the Point of Distribution mission, is proud of the volunteers.

“For 80 years Civil Air Patrol volunteers have been performing ‘missions for America’,” said Lt. Col. Doug Jensen. “That continues today. I am proud of these young Cadets for giving their time, braving the cold weather to serve their communities, state, and nation.”