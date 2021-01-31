Claim filed against Village of Watkins Glen, Mayor Leszyk after alleged sexual harassment

WATKINS, GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – On a podcast titled’ Wet Couch Radio‘ a Watkins Glen woman is speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse from Village Mayor Luke Leszyk.

According to Danielle Matthews, the harassment happened before Leszyk was mayor, but got worse after being elected to the village post.

The harassment and sexual advances happened during the time of her husband’s dismissal at the Watkins Glen Police Department.

Danielle said, “Luke always has kind of said things that were inappropriate, or, you know, that, I guess, under different circumstances, you wouldn’t expect to hear.”

At the time, Leszyk was a state trooper and she was a bartender at Bleachers Sports Bar.

“I didn’t know him before becoming a bartender at bleachers. You know, he would make comments about my appearance – it would kind of step up a notch by him inappropriately touching me … I don’t know how to say it politely, but you know, grabbing my butt or asking for hugs and wanting to press my breasts up against him,” said Matthews.

“I came out of the cooler with a case of beer in my hands. And he came out of the back bathroom, which is an employee bathroom, and just started to try to fondle me. I told him to get away from me and I was able to get out front.”

“I told him as long as there’s no cook in the kitchen that he’s not welcomed in the kitchen when I’m back there to grab supplies for the bar,” Matthews continued.

According to Matthews other employees had similar encounters with Leszyk, who was not yet elected Mayor.

“We have an area at the entrance of the bar where the bartender can come in-and-out of, and Luke quite often would come to that area and touch whoever was bartending,” said Matthews.

“It got to the point where the owners did say things to him.” She called it a ‘continuous thing’ for employees at Bleachers, who had to contend with Leszyk in that way. “I can’t speak for those women, but it did not seem like they wanted to be talked to or touched in that manner,”

“As a bartender, you learn to put up some tough walls to be able to deal with some comments that you have to hear, and I mean, the great thing is you usually can cut someone off or ask them to leave. With Luke, it seemed like that was more of a struggle for us to be able to say.”

“I would say that I strongly felt like after Luke became mayor that his behavior became more aggressive.”

“It seemed like he, you know, threw around a lot of ‘I’m the mayor. You can’t talk to me like that’. I definitely felt like there was a change from when he was a police officer to the time that he became a mayor.”

The notice of claim alleges that Mayor Leszyk threatened Brandon Matthews’, (Danielle Matthew’s husband) job in front of a witness if she did not perform sexual favors for him.

The incident reportedly occurred in the fall of 2019.

“I had gone to Bleachers for dinner with friends, and we were sitting there – chatting and having dinner – and Luke looked at me and said ‘If you don’t do sexual favors for me, your husband won’t have a job’,” she said.

Danielle replied ‘No’ to which Mayor Leszyk responded, “Well, I guess you don’t want your husband to have a job.”

It all came to a head at a Bleacher’s New Years Eve party when Brandon Matthews and Mayor Leszyk were having a conversation.

According to Danielle, Leszyk was speaking in a degrading manner to her husband.

She recalled, ‘You know, you don’t have to sit here and listen to that. I looked at my husband and just could see the torment on his face.”

Danielle alleges that Mayor Leszyk didn’t deny the allegation. “Yes, he does. I’m the mayor. And that makes me his boss,”

“After that threat it became consistent.”

In August, the Matthews’ home was raided.

Danielle’s children and mother were at the home when approximately 20 officers were summoned to the property.

Danielle recalled that state police thought that her brother, Raymond Brown was growing Marijuana on the property.

Brown was not growing Marijuana, but was later arrested in connection with marijuana plants found on Thompson Rd.

Both went before a grand jury.

According to Finger Lakes 1, in October the grand jury decided not to indict Danielle or Brandon Matthews.

Brandon was represented by defense attorney Raymond Schlather. The following statement was provided by Schlather in The Odessa File:

“By Notice of Dismissal dated October 6. 2020, the Schuyler County Grand Jury found that both Sgt. Matthews and Danielle Matthews, husband and wife, had done nothing wrong. The investigation was closed without charges. Under the circumstances, the Notice of Dismissal is under seal and cannot be released. This case illustrates how a false accusation and the subsequent lack of proper investigation and due diligence by the police lead to very real damage to reputations, especially in a small community. Sgt. Matthews and Danielle are hardworking, honest and decent members of the community. They deserve an apology.”

“I can say that [the charges] had nothing to do with anything financial, sexual, parental, abusive, or violent,” Schlather stated.

Matthews was removed as Sergeant in Charge with the Watkins Glen Police Department.

As of January 30th, 2021, Matthew is still on paid leave.

Both Brandon and Danielle have filed a notice of claim against the Village of Watkins Glen, as well as Mayor Luke Leszyk.

Communication has been limited between the Village Board and Brandon Matthews’ job.