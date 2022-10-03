ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A big milestone is now at the Clemens Center theater in Elmira as it celebrates its sapphire anniversary (45th anniversary) for the 2022-23 season.

There is a lot for the theater to celebrate this year, including get-togethers and new shows. The Clemens Center’s new logo shows a sapphire gem in the background, which represents the theater’s sapphire anniversary.

“We’re gonna celebrate in a variety of ways,” said Karen Cromer, Clemens Center Executive Director. “We hope to keep going for quite a long time.”

The Clemens Center excites and delights audiences of all ages with Broadway national tours to feel-good family entertainment. The new lineup of what the theater is offering this year can be found on the Clemens Center website, where tickets can also be purchased.

One of the shows in the lineup includes the rock-and-roll musical “BUDDY The Buddy Holly Story” on October 11-12. This rocking show features over 20 songs and honors one of the greatest musicians that played during the golden age of rock & roll.

“We have a Broadway subscription that’s on sale through next week,” Karen added. “It includes several different musicals including ‘Buddy Holly’, ‘Anastasia’, ‘Legally Blonde’, and others.”

The venue is also in the need of repairs related to flooding from the Chemung River. A campaign for a much-needed sump pump for the Clemens Center’s Orchestra Pit is is up on the venue’s website. The venue is seeking the community’s support of 100 gifts at $45 to help offset the cost of the project.