CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Museum of Glass co-hosted a virtual interview with Holocaust survivor and speaker, Estelle Laughlin.

CMoG collaborated with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to present the 15th annual “Meta and John Spiegler Holocaust Remembrance Lecture”. The interview took place at 7 p.m. on April 26 virtually. However, people also watched the interview live in CMoG’s auditorium.

According to the USHMM, Estelle Wakszlak Laughlin was born in Warsaw, Poland in 1929. In 1939, Germany invaded Poland. The siege on Warsaw began a week after German forces invaded the country.

In October 1940, German forces decreed the establishment of a ghetto. Laughlin, her family, and more than 400,000 Jews in Warsaw were forced to live in a 1.3 square mile area and wear a white armband with a blue Star of David.

Laughlin had to hide in bunkers and secret rooms to escape being deported to the Treblinka killing center. After a bomb exposed where Estelle and her family were hiding, the Germans dragged her family out onto the street. They marched her family to a central gathering point, forced them to board freight train cars, and transported them to the Lublin-Majdanek concentration camp.

Regardless of experiencing and witnessing so many atrocities, the 92-year-old has a positive perspective on life. When Estelle’s children asked her about what she went through, she was cautious. She did not want her children to lose faith in humanity.

“Suffering does not have to drive you to anger and contempt,” said Laughlin. “It can teach you to love more deeply and to be compassionate. So, I answered them when they ask questions, but I did not want to thrust it upon them. I wanted them to have faith in humanity, because I do.”

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum said the full interview with Estelle will be available in the near future. The USHMM has done numerous interviews with Estelle in the past on YouTube. To read more about her life, click here.