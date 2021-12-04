CNN fires prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo

FILE – Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. CNN said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, it was suspending the anchor indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

New York, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CNN has tweeted a post on social media announcing the immediate suspension of prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo. CNN said they have retained a respected law firm to conduct a review about his involvement to aide his brother, then former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he was accused of sexual harassment.

CNN says in a statement: “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”

According to CNN despite the termination, their investigation will continue as appropriate. Documents released by New York Attorney General Letitia James after an investigation into former governor Andrew Cuomo showed that Chris Cuomo while working as one of CNN’s top anchors, was in fact a former executive chamber staff and outside advisor.