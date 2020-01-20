Code Blue shelters in the Capital District

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Code Blue shelters open when the temperature is anticipated to be below 32 degrees or when 12 inches of snow is expected in New York.
New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Director of Public Information Anthony Farmer said its best for someone needing access to a Code Blue shelter, to call the department of social services in the county they are located in. “They will get help more quickly that way,” Farmer said.
Code Blue legislation says shelters must be available between November 15th and March 15th. More information on the program can be found on the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society website.
Code Blue access contact numbers and shelters
Albany County
- Homeless and Travelers Aid Society Homeless Hotline- 518-463-2124
- Capital Area Council of Churches Emergency Overflow Shelter 181 Western Avenue, Albany, NY 12203
- Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless Safe Haven Shelter 26 S Swan Street, Albany, NY 12210
- Capital City Rescue Mission 259 S Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12202
Columbia/Greene County
- Columbia County Department of Social Services after hours- 518-828-3344
- Green County Department of Social Services after hours- 518-622-3344
Rensselaer County
- Department of Social Services after hours- 518-283-2000
- Joseph’s House 74 Ferry Street, Troy, NY 12180
Saratoga County
- Shelters of Saratoga- 518-812-6886
- Sheriff’s Office- 518-885-6761
- Code Blue Saratoga- 4 Adelphi Street in Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Schenectady County
- Department of Social Services after hours- 518-382-0383
- Bethesda House of Schenectady 834 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12307
- City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305
Warren County
- Sheriff’s Office after hours- 518-743-2500
- Open Door 47 Lawrence Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801