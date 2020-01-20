Code Blue shelters in the Capital District

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Code Blue shelters open when the temperature is anticipated to be below 32 degrees or when 12 inches of snow is expected in New York.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Director of Public Information Anthony Farmer said its best for someone needing access to a Code Blue shelter, to call the department of social services in the county they are located in. “They will get help more quickly that way,” Farmer said.

Code Blue legislation says shelters must be available between November 15th and March 15th. More information on the program can be found on the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society website.

Code Blue access contact numbers and shelters

Albany County

Homeless and Travelers Aid Society Homeless Hotline- 518-463-2124

Capital Area Council of Churches Emergency Overflow Shelter 181 Western Avenue, Albany, NY 12203

Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless Safe Haven Shelter 26 S Swan Street, Albany, NY 12210

Capital City Rescue Mission 259 S Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12202

Columbia/Greene County

Columbia County Department of Social Services after hours- 518-828-3344

Green County Department of Social Services after hours- 518-622-3344

Rensselaer County

Department of Social Services after hours- 518-283-2000

Joseph’s House 74 Ferry Street, Troy, NY 12180

Saratoga County

Shelters of Saratoga- 518-812-6886

Sheriff’s Office- 518-885-6761

Code Blue Saratoga- 4 Adelphi Street in Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Schenectady County

Department of Social Services after hours- 518-382-0383

Bethesda House of Schenectady 834 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12307

City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

Warren County