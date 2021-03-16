Colleges are looking at other factors to admit students, negating SAT scores

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, SAT/ACT scores have been either voluntary or tossed.

The pandemic has changed the billion-dollar SAT industry, causing many shifts to the test, including making it online.

Now, many colleges are saying that personal essays and other academic information matter more.

“We don’t incorporate SAT or ACT scores in there. We just feel that that’s a better indication of you as a student, from a full year, as opposed to just one Saturday morning that you had to sit in the test room for several hours, ” said Dean of Admissions at Elmira College, Jackie VanBrunt.

For a long time, high school seniors worried about SAT/ACT scores, but now they have to make sure their I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed in other areas.

“We look at student’s high school GPA, as well as their essay, and extracurricular leadership opportunities that they have been involved in, in order to make a determination regarding acceptance. Our merit scholarship is solely based on high school GPA,” said VanBrunt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now