Painted Post, N.Y. (WETM) – The village of Painted Post held their Colonial Days celebration June 10.

Members of the surrounding communities lined the parade route to watch the bands and floats pass by. The parade took place Steuben, Water and North Hamilton streets. Attendees were able to listen to live music at Craig Park and chow down at the Chicken Barbeque.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard has participated in Colonial Days for close to four decades and is glad to see Colonial Days return to Painted Post. “It’s a longstanding tradition for all the folks that live in Painted Post and during COVID it took a pause and everyone missed it and it’s just wonderful to see it. It’s such a great outcoming of community members and you get to see all the local high school bands. It’s just a great time.”

Painted Post has been hosting Colonial Days for over 50 years.