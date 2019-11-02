Community Arts of Elmira celebrates Golden Glow project

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Community Arts of Elmira unveiled a mosaic mural, dedicated to the memory of hundreds of local individuals who may have passed away.

The Golden Glow project is a community-built public art mural featuring lead artist Colleen McCall that will be installed in downtown Elmira in 2020.

Over the course of multiple public events held by CareFirst, hundreds of participants inscribed the mural stone tiles with the first names of special people in their lives who have died.

“Tonight is an honor, it’s the day of the dead,” said Mary Mosteller. “We are honoring life tonight, celebrating hundreds of people who have passed away in our community by bringing them their memory to life by mosaic mural project. We have been working with community arts of Elmira for over two years to put together,” continued Mosteller.

Mosteller said this event is a good reminder of those lost and brings the community together.