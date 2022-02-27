Community Arts of Elmira close out its February arts exhibitions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Community Arts Of Elmira closed out two art exhibitions. The Fusion Arts and Sam Somostrada’s Figures In Black collections were on display to give residents a personal look at its artist’s creations.

“It was amazing. I’ve never been involved in something like this, where I learn and teach at the same time. It was great to be involved in something so artistic, so community-oriented,” said Jharmi Leach, Creative Director, Community Arts of Elmira.

Over the years, Sam Somostrada’s passion for the arts has led him to live out a dream collaboration in the Southern Tier to highlight an exclusive body of art.

“This is what I’ve been working for for the past couple of years. Community Arts of Elmira have been a great catalyst for me. I encourage anybody interested in doing something like this to build up a body of work and come and knock on the doors and let them know that they got something,” said Sam Somostrada, Artist, Community Artist of Elmira.

Various companies and organizations in the Southern Tier came together to highlight the art showcase diversity and unity throughout black history month.

“It was fantastic. I think the Corning Museum of Glass and Corning Inc collaborating with us here in Elmira speaks to the fact that they want to bring communities together to uplift everybody,” said Somostrada.

Sam Somostrada says with the success of the “Fusion Arts” Collection and the “Figures In Black” showcase. He may bring back the art series for part two in 2023.