Community Arts of Elmira to host first of three public arts workshops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Community Arts of Elmira hosted the first of three public art workshops.

The Community Arts of Elmira – Elmira Infinite Canvas public art program and City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer invited the public to attend a Community Built Public Art Design Workshop for The Elmira Promenade from Water to Second Streets, including the green utility boxes.

“It’s good to have workshops, where people can come with other artists of the community with members of the area to be part of the brainstorming process,” said Artist Brad Leiby. “I makes us know we are painting something that is appreciated by the community. It was created by the community,” continued Leiby.

Leiby lead the Design Workshop specifically for The Elmira Promenade.

The session included public art education and a sketch session (materials provided). However, you do not have to be an artist to attend. You are encouraged to share your ideas however you are able.

The Design Workshop was free and open to the public, ages thirteen through adult.

For more information email info@communityartsofelmira.com.