Community Arts of Elmira to host three public arts workshops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Community Arts of Elmira – Elmira Infinite Canvas will present three Elmira public art design workshops with City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer, launching the 2020 public art design season.

All three design workshops are located at Community Arts of Elmira Creative Corridor.

“The City of Elmira is well on its way to flourishing with public art for residents and visitors alike, from small to large projects. We are continuing to grow capacity with Elmira Infinite Canvas by entering the planning stages of what are some of the largest projects to date, including the Elmira Promenade, Railroad Avenue Wall and Centertown Parking Garage,” explained Brent Stermer, City of Elmira Second District Councilperson.

“Community built public art design workshops offer inclusive, accessible opportunities for individuals to share their ideas—to express their voice— in creative collaboration with others who also are driven to see our community thrive,” added Lynne Rusinko, President – Community Arts of Elmira.





January 25: Public Art Design Workshop – The Elmira Promenade (www.facebook.com/events/2502775729937518/)

The Community Arts of Elmira – Elmira Infinite Canvas public art program and City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer invite the public to attend a Community Built Public Art Design Workshop for The Elmira Promenade from Water to Second Streets, including the green utility boxes. Artist Brad Leiby will lead the Design Workshop specifically for The Elmira Promenade. The session includes public art education and a sketch session (materials provided). However, you do not have to be an artist to attend. Share your ideas however you are able. The Design Workshop is free and open to the public, ages thirteen through adult. For more information email info@communityartsofelmira.com.

————————————————————————————————————

February 29: Public Art Design Workshop – Railroad Avenue Wall (www.facebook.com/events/2539641059467611/)

The Community Arts of Elmira – Elmira Infinite Canvas public art program and City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer invite the public to attend a Community Built Public Art Design Workshop for the Railroad Avenue Wall from W. Second Street to W. Third Street. Artist Brad Leiby will lead the Design Workshop specifically for the Railroad Avenue Wall. The session includes public art education and a sketch session (materials provided). However, you do not have to be an artist to attend. Share your ideas however you are able. The Design Workshop is free and open to the public, ages thirteen through adult. For more information email info@communityartsofelmira.com.

March 21: Public Art Design Workshop – Centertown Parking Garage Wall (www.facebook.com/events/825372761225509/)

The Community Arts of Elmira – Elmira Infinite Canvas public art program and City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer invite the public to attend a Community Built Public Art Design Workshop for the Centertown Parking Garage Wall along Railroad Avenue. Artist Brad Leiby will lead the Design Workshop specifically for the Centertown Parking Garage Wall. The session includes public art education and a sketch session (materials provided). However, you do not have to be an artist to attend. Share your ideas however you are able. The Design Workshop is free and open to the public, ages thirteen through adult.

For more information, email info@communityartsofelmira.com.



