Ribbon cutting held at Elmira Community Cycle to unveil a new mural as part of the Elmira Infinite Canvas.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As part of the Elmira Infinite Canvas project, Community Arts of Elmira has unveiled another mural in the city, this one being on the side of Elmira Community Cycle.

The mural celebration/ribbon cutting was done at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday with representatives from Community Arts of Elmira, Elmira Community Cycle, and the painters there in attendance.

The mural was done by Muralist Filomena Jack in a variety of bright colors and designs that feature multiple aspects of cycling.

Tara Escudero, a volunteer with Elmira Community Cycle described some of the aspects put into the mural.

“We had, Fifi who lives upstairs from the shop, the little dog was included in the bike basket, we had a road that has arrows on it…that demonstrated how bike infrastructure needs to be included, Escudero said. “There are a lot of fun colorful aspects and it was not too complicated of a mural,” they said, “and it’s striking and it shows you where you can go around the back door to come into the shop,” they said.

Filomena said that this mural took around seven weeks to complete, one week for the design, and six weeks to paint.

They said that about a dozen people helped in some way with the painting of the mural, Filomena said that the mural was a big collaborative project and a good one to have in the community.

This mural is just one of many murals as part of the Elmira Infinite Canvas, with this one being inspired by the impact Elmira Community Cycle has on the city.

The shop is all volunteer-run and opens up residents to the joys of bike riding by allowing them access and ride bikes for little to no cost, teaching them about repairing and maintaining their personal bikes, and setting up community rides.

If you’re someone that would consider working as a designer/muralist, volunteering to prepare spaces for future paintings, donating a wall for a mural, or any other information, you can contact the following email, info@communityartsofelmira.com