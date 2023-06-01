ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Habitat for Humanity in partnership with the City of Elmira has announced an upcoming community cleanup for an Elmira neighborhood.

The cleanup will take place June 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to noon, with over 100 volunteers already signed up to help clean up the neighborhood on Elmira’s east side.

“For the past four years, we have been sprucing up our community with the help of volunteers, one neighborhood at a time,” said Emily Barrett, Executive Director of the Chemung County Habitat for Humanity. “We’re grateful to the City of Elmira and Cities RISE for helping us make this happen,” she said.

The cleanup will be happening in the areas of Jay Street, High Street, E. Third Street, and Oak Street.

CCHFH is still looking for volunteers to help during the cleanup event, with the registration deadline being June 16.

Volunteers will be tasked with trimming hedges, cutting weeds, trash pick-up, minor repairs, and painting. A free t-shirt and snacks will be provided to the volunteers, with anyone over the age of six being eligible to participate.

If you are looking to volunteer for the cleanup event, you can fill out an application provided by Chemung County Habitat for Humanity.