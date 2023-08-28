WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Community Dispute Resolution Center of Elmira will be holding a Hike-A-Thon fundraiser to raise funds for the organization in September.

The fundraiser will take place from Sept. 15 until Sept. 16, where local hikers are invited to choose between an overnight or a short day hike to raise funds for the CDRC. The event is themed “Journey to the Table”.

Those who choose the overnight option will participate in a 42-mile hike on the Finger Lakes Trail from Ithaca to Watkins Glen, while those who choose the day hike will hike from Millport to Watkins Glen on the Catherine Valley Trail. Hikers are still welcome to sign-up to participate in the event.

The CDRC is also looking for event sponsors ranging from those willing to donate gift cards, hiking gear and other giveaway items to those willing to donate anywhere from $250 to $2,000 in monetary donations.

By donating, sponsors will have the opportunity to extend their brand by having their company name printed on promotional materials such as participant t-shirts, providing company promo items in participant goodie bags, hosting a table at the event and gaining mentions in a press release and social media recognition. Promotional opportunities are dependent upon what the company contributes to the event.

The CDRC is a local non-profit that offers many services to the community, including conflict coaching and mediation. The organization is involved in Chemung, Tompkins and Schuyler Counties.

For more information regarding the fundraiser, visit the Hike-A-Thon fundraising webpage.