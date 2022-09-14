ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening Thursday, September 15th, is the Community Documentation Workshop Screening with Questions and Answers.

Credit: The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes

The event is a partnership between many local organizations and businesses including: The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, CCLD MakerSpace, Chemung County Historical Society, Congregation Kol Ami, Elmira Center for Cultural Advancement, Elmira College, the Islamic Association of the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier Indian Cultural Association.

The short films attempt to document cultural heritage from our region. The 5-7 minute short films will be featured and a Question and Answer session with the documentary makers will follow. The screening is following workshops where community members learned skills on how to document their stories. They learned basic film-making skills for short documentary-style videos. The videos aimed to capture local cultural traditions.

The screening event is free to the public and registration is not required. The purpose of the workshop is to answer the question, “How do we share our own stories and culture with the wider communities?”