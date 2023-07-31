BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital, a member of Arnot Health, will be hosting a Behavioral Health and Substance Abuse Community Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The forum is designed to equip attendees with the information that they need to support and protect the mental health of those that they love.

The event will consist of a table presentation along with two speakers who will present on topics like early drug recognition and available resources. There will be time allotted for questions and one-on-one conversations.

Participating agencies for the event include:

Bath School District

Steuben County Office of Mental Health

Snell Farm/Hillside Children’s Center

Steuben County Sheriff’s Department

AIM

Steuben Prevention Coalition and Opioid Committee

Arnot Health Spiritual Care

Arnot Health Behavioral Health and Rehabilitation Services

Keuka Family Practice

NYS Community Health Access to Addiction & Mental Healthcare Project

211 Helpline

The forum will take place in the first-floor conference room of the Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital and will be open and free to the public. No registration is required. Refreshments and door prizes will be available.

The event will be co-sponsored by the Keuka Health Care Foundation.