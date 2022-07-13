TIOGA BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) – Approximately 100 people showed up to a special council meeting at the Tioga Borough Office following the controversial hiring and subsequent resignation of Officer Timothy Loehmann.

Like many community members in Tioga Borough, Crystal Jones couldn’t believe the town council had hired Timothy Loehmann, the same former Cleveland, Ohio police officer, who had drawn national attention after he shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice back in 2014.

“I was like holy cow it’s the same person… Everyone was outraged people were messaging people, we already had a protest planned…” said Jones.

The outrage that the community felt just one week ago when Loehmann was hired, lingered in the crowd at Tuesday evening’s special meeting, one community member yelled to the councilmembers, “You risked the public’s safety by allowing that officer to be hired!”

The special meeting spurred with questions like, “Whose responsibility was it to do the background check?” As community members tried to figure out just how he was hired.

“We just want answers and we definitely don’t want it to happen again,” said Jones.

Town officials at the special session placed the blame on misinformation from former Council President Steve Hazlett, who resigned within the past week.

“I kept up with them [the council president and president of the police committee] through the meetings asking them if anything was flagged…if anything looked bad…and they kept saying no,” said councilmember Alan Brooks.

“I was just blatantly misled from the beginning on who he was,” said Borough Mayor David Wilcox.

Despite the commotion and outcries at the beginning, the meeting ended with cheers from the crowd and a sense of some resolution.

“It feels like we actually got something done…the resignations, some clarity we got the attention of the attorney general,” said Borough resident Ben Shutter.

According to town officials, Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is currently investigating the failure to conduct a background check, stating in a letter that this is a violation of state law. Current council members have said they will cooperate.

Now the town, left with no police officer, is just trying to get back to normal.

“We want to get back to a nice sleep town we enjoy being a town with no red light and I would rather have no police officer than a bad police officer,” said Brooks.