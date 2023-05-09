ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — May is Older Americans Month, and the Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care spent the afternoon recognizing six members of the community who’ve been nominated by their peers for their hard work and dedication to the community.

The ceremony was held at the New Beginnings United Methodist Church events hall, where dozens of community members and elected officials came to recognize the six receiving the awards.

The Distinguished Volunteers of the Year Award is given to Chemung County residents ages 60 and older for their ongoing devotion of time and talent to make a great impact on others, without pay or compensation.

This year’s award nominees were Russ Hyde, Ernestine Kyles, Patricia McDonnell, Dr. Mary Muse, Bradley J. Nicholson, And Vicki Preston.

Each individual was brought up to the front of the room where they sat at a table and were recognized one by one.

Numerous elected officials and representatives were present to present the group with the awards and give declarations to recognize the work they’ve accomplished for their community.

Elmira’s Mayor, Daniel Mandell, a representative for Congressman Nick Langworthy’s Office, Chemung County Legislator Rodney Strange, a representative for Senator Tom O’Mara, and former Deputy Executive of Chemung County David Sheen spoke and gave their declarations and handed over awards to the nominees.

Out of those six nominees, the advisory council at the Department of Aging selects two of them to represent Chemung County on a state-wide level in November.

“The advisory council selects out of those nominees they select two nominees to be representatives of Chemung County volunteers during Older New Yorkers Day which will be held this year in November,” said Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care Director Beth Strangers.

The Department of Aging wants to make residents aware that they have events continuing throughout Older Americans Month. Senior Games will be returning for the 2023 season on May 23rd and will run through June 16.

Those interested in participating in the games can do so by going to the County’s website, or by contacting Carol Morton at (607) 737-5524.