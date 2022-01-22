Community Wesleyan Church is hosting a free monthly luncheon in the Southern Tier

HORSEHEADS, N.Y (WETM) – Community Wesleyan Church located on 2095 Grand Central Avenue is opening its doors every fourth Saturday to fill the plates of the community members in the Southern Tier.

For over 10 years, the Community Wesleyan Church has opened its doors to a one-hour community lunch.

“When COVID-19 hit, unfortunately, things had to shut down. We were doing like a drive-thru where you would come, and we would bring the food out to you,” said, Marylou Landmesser, Volunteer, Community Wesleyan Church

This luncheon is one of several communities drives that the church organizes.

“Some people will donate. Other times the person cooking will bring in some food on their own. Usually, this initiative is funded by the church,” said Landmesser

The average number of people who attend this community lunch has dropped since the volunteers have reopened their doors to the community.

“Sometimes we have 40 people and, other days we’ll have 20 people in attendance. We never know how many people will show up but, we always have enough food,” said Candy Kirkwood, Volunteer, Community Wesleyan Church

The Community Wesleyan Church noted that its focus is to spread love and support the community with a meal.