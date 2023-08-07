ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A listening session and community focus group are planned to take place at the end of the month to discuss the conditions and possible improvement of Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira.

The public is invited to come and share insights and feedback regarding a potential grant application to study the feasibility of improving the Parkway. The aim of this potential project is to create a more pedestrian-friendly and accessible transportation corridor that enhances safety and quality of life for residents and visitors.

The Elmira-Chemung Transportation Council has scheduled this free community event for Monday, Aug. 21, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Steele Memorial Library.

The community listening session will include a brief presentation from ECTC and will welcome local officials, community groups, residents, business owners, commuters, pedestrians, cyclists and other relevant stakeholders to have a discussion and give their input on what they believe will improve the conditions of the Parkway.

County Executive Christopher J. Moss states that input from these citizens will play a pivotal role in shaping the pre-planning framework and priorities around the future of the Parkway. He also states that this will aid in the pursuit of future grant opportunities to fund studies of the same nature.

Attendees of this event will have the opportunity to express their ideas for potential improvements, such as curb bump-outs at intersections, new or expanded sidewalks, dedicated bike lanes, improved lighting and accessible public transit facilities.

For more information regarding this event, please contact the Chemung County Grants Manager at emarino@chemungcountyny.gov.