WASHINGTON D.C. (WETM) — Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy, NY-23, announced on Thursday nine Drug-Free Community grants to be distributed to municipalities in five counties within the 23rd District.

Among the five counties, two grants will be awarded to a Steuben County and Schuyler County municipality. The grants are aimed at preventing youth substance use in Erie, Chautauqua, Steuben, Schuyler, and Cattaraugus Counties.

In Steuben County, the grant will be awarded to the Steuben Prevention Coalition in Bath, and in Schuyler County, the grant will be awarded to the Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking and Drugs.

“By empowering local coalitions and fostering collaboration among various sectors, these grants enable us to tackle youth substance use head-on with locally tailored solutions,” said Congressman Langworthy. “Through evidence-based strategies and community engagement, I am confident that this grant will make a meaningful and lasting impact on our youth,” he said.