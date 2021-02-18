Rep. Reed responds to Gov. Cuomo calling out state republicans for misrepresenting NYS nursing home situation

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Cuomo said republicans are misrepresenting the state’s nursing home situation. He then shifted the blame on former President Donald Trump and other state Republicans for their role in moving Covid-19 patients back into nursing homes.

Gov. Cuomo said quote,

“Donald Trump started it. That is true. Fox News, New York Post, Tom Reed, Stefanik. This is the Republican point. Now they coincidentally leave out on the March 25 order was done after guidance by Trump’s CDC and CMS.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo, (D)

One state republican he called out was Representative Tom Reed. 18 News has reached out to Representative Reed and he responds by saying quote,

“Make no mistake – Gov. Cuomo’s COVID Cover-Up is not a political issue –  it’s a human issue. Today’s revelation that he is now attacking his own party members who refuse to go along with his schemes is proof of that. We’re not driving the story – we’re just pushing for the truth. We will continue to do so until justice is served for the souls who were lost due to his March 2020 order which sent known COVID-19 positive patients to nursing homes with healthy, non-positive seniors in residence, killing 15,000.”

– Representative Tom Reed, (R)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator