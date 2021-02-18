Rep. Reed responds to Gov. Cuomo calling out state republicans for misrepresenting NYS nursing home situation

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Cuomo said republicans are misrepresenting the state’s nursing home situation. He then shifted the blame on former President Donald Trump and other state Republicans for their role in moving Covid-19 patients back into nursing homes.

Gov. Cuomo said quote,

“Donald Trump started it. That is true. Fox News, New York Post, Tom Reed, Stefanik. This is the Republican point. Now they coincidentally leave out on the March 25 order was done after guidance by Trump’s CDC and CMS.” Governor Andrew Cuomo, (D)

One state republican he called out was Representative Tom Reed. 18 News has reached out to Representative Reed and he responds by saying quote,