Rep. Reed responds to Gov. Cuomo calling out state republicans for misrepresenting NYS nursing home situation

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Cuomo said republicans are misrepresenting the state’s nursing home situation. He then shifted the blame on former President Donald Trump and other state Republicans for their role in moving Covid-19 patients back into nursing homes.
Gov. Cuomo said quote,
“Donald Trump started it. That is true. Fox News, New York Post, Tom Reed, Stefanik. This is the Republican point. Now they coincidentally leave out on the March 25 order was done after guidance by Trump’s CDC and CMS.”Governor Andrew Cuomo, (D)
One state republican he called out was Representative Tom Reed. 18 News has reached out to Representative Reed and he responds by saying quote,
“Make no mistake – Gov. Cuomo’s COVID Cover-Up is not a political issue – it’s a human issue. Today’s revelation that he is now attacking his own party members who refuse to go along with his schemes is proof of that. We’re not driving the story – we’re just pushing for the truth. We will continue to do so until justice is served for the souls who were lost due to his March 2020 order which sent known COVID-19 positive patients to nursing homes with healthy, non-positive seniors in residence, killing 15,000.”– Representative Tom Reed, (R)