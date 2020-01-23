Congressman Tom Reed visits Notre Dame High School

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM -TV) – Students in the ACE American Federal Government class at Notre High School welcomed the Honorable Tom Reed (R-NY 23rd) to their class.

With an open floor format, students had the opportunity to ask questions spanning a wide range of topics. Congressman Reed led off the discussion exploring the many and varied factors that drive the exponentially rising college costs at the expense of the student, resulting in many carrying a heavy debt burden for many years after graduation.

He was able to relate to the students his own personal experiences as both a student and a father of two college students. Congressman Reed shared some of the possible steps that could be taken to help combat the rising tuition costs and asked the students for their thoughts on the subject.

As the session progressed, students asked Congressman Reed his thoughts on the impeachment proceedings and he was able to explain to them his concerns. He also addressed student concerns about partisanship in government and talked of his involvement in the Problem Solvers caucus to help combat it. Finally, the Congressman led a conversation on the 2nd Amendment with the students and the many perspectives of what it means to people.

Mr. Reed was candid in his responses and welcomed open discussion with the students inquiring about their opinions on the topics discussed. “We invited Congressman Reed to speak to our class so the students could hear first-hand how our government can work to discuss some of the important issues that concern them. It was a great experience for our students, and they took a lot away from the conversation,” said Notre Dame history teacher Chris Wise. “The Congressman was gracious and was able to relate to the students while addressing their questions and concerns. You couldn’t have asked for a better way to learn about civics and government than this.” Notre Dame Senior Alyssa Walker added, “He talked to us about issues relevant to us, like college debt. He didn’t talk down to us. He talked to us as if we were equals.”