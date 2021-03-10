Consumer prices jumped 0.4% in February, the largest increase in six months

(WETM)- U.S. consumer prices increased last month.

According to the labor department, the consumer price index increased 0.4 percent in February, the biggest gain in six months.

More than half the increase came from a second monthly surge in gas prices, which rose 6.4 percent, after a 7.4 percent jump in January.

Gasoline costs have been increasing since December, showing rising costs of crude oil.

The cost of food rose last month climbing to 0.2 percent.

Grocery prices have went up in the past year and the cost of buying food from restaurants has risen slightly faster.

Last month’s rise in the consumer price index matched economists’ expectations.