ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested over the weekend after police allege them of stealing more than $20,000 from a client.

According to police, 33-year-old David L. Pierson Jr. was arrested on Saturday, June 24, and charged with the crime of grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony.

The arrest stems from what police say was an 18-month-long investigation of a contractor who allegedly stole $23,000 from a victim.

Police say that the victim hired Pierson Jr. to construct an additional living space for their home in the village of South Corning.

Pierson Jr. was taken to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment.