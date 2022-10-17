BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — After 62-year-old Bath native Anthony Kroeger was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old boy, law enforcement in Washington D.C. released him without contacting Bath police.

According to the Bath Village Police Department, they were waiting to hear if Kroeger waived extradition and “got the ok” to transport him back to New York to face prosecution. However, the Washington D.C. Department of Corrections released Kroeger “without calling” Bath police.

Police believe Kroeger will return to his home at 3 E. William Street to retrieve his belongings. Police ask anybody who sees Kroeger to contact them immediately.

On October 6th, Kroeger was found and taken into custody in Washington D.C. Kroeger allegedly took a 14-year-old out of state for two days without his parents’ consent. His parents did not know Kroeger. He also was with two other 17-year-old students from Bath.

Kroeger is a 5-time convicted felon who just finished his parole after serving a 4-to-11-year sentence for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old male.