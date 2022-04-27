AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 27TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 27TH: 37°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:09 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:02 PM

Happy Wednesday! Cooler conditions today as a breezy northwest wind ushers in cooler air. Highs today only reach the mid 40s. The breezy wind also brings in lake-effect clouds and showers. These showers will be light and most will see rain showers. In higher elevations, some wet snowflakes may mix in but little to no accumulation is expected. Overnight, the winds stay breezy and cooler air stays in place. Lows are near 30 tonight. Clouds decrease tonight and we dry out. This sets us up for mostly sunny and dry conditions for Thursday. Temperatures are also on the increase after Wednesday. Highs are near 50 for Thursday.

We hold onto the sunshine for Friday and we stay dry. The temperature increase also keeps going as highs for the day reach the mid 50s but this is still below average. Typically, we are in the low 60s. Plenty of sunshine sticks around for Saturday and it will be a dry day. All of this dry and sunny weather is from an area of high pressure.

Changes move in for Sunday. Clouds increase during the day but we are still dry. Rain showers move in Sunday night as an area of low pressure enters the region from the west. Rain showers and cloud cover takes us into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are also above average both days with highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. RAIN SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

