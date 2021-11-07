Ithaca Police investigating Cornell University bomb threat; similar threats made against Ivy League schools

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police and SWAT units are responding to a bomb threat at multiple buildings on Cornell University’s Ithaca campus.

The University tweeted its first alert around 2 p.m. telling people to avoid the areas of the arts quad and Goldwin Smith Hall. The university later expanded its alert to include the Law School, Upson Hall, and Kennedy Hall.

A statement from the University’s Twitter reads, “Police received a call of bombs being placed in the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall.”

Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick says Ithaca Police Department’s SWAT unit is responding and that those in the area should monitor campus alerts.

Wells College, about 25 miles north of Cornell, says they are monitoring the situation but have not received any threats directed towards the Wells College community in Aurora.

Cornell released another statement as of 5:30 p.m., stating, “Police Investigation of bomb threat ongoing, building sweeps are in progress. Please continue to avoid central campus.”

Cornell is not the only university that has received bomb threats. Columbia, Brown, and Yale have all recieved threats either today or on Friday, with Columbia’s threats happening around the same time as Cornell’s.

On Sunday, November 7, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Columbia University Public Safety issued a campus-wide emergency alert after receiving bomb threats involving several University buildings, similar to threats that have been made at other colleges around the country in recent days. The University proceeded with an immediate evacuation of the buildings identified in the threat. Following an investigation, the threats were deemed not credible by the NYPD and the campus buildings have been cleared for occupancy. We thank those individuals affected for their patience and cooperation in evacuating. Columbia University in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

This is an ongoing situation and more updates will be provided as they become available.