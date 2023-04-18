(ELMIRA, N.Y.) – Corning Community College will be holding their annual regional job fair on Thursday, April 18th.

There will be around 80 employers, from as far as Rochester, in attendance. The employers are looking to fill all positions including full-time, part-time, seasonal, and even summer internship opportunities.

“As you may know, our region is facing a huge employee shortage,” said Jeanne Eschbach, Executive Director of Workforce Education and Academic Pathways (WEAP) at SUNY Corning Community College. “We encourage everybody to come on out and see what’s happening and what positions may be an interest to you.”

A lot of the big employers from the Twin Tiers will be in attendance such as Arnot health, Guthrie, Hilliard Corporation, as well as other large manufacturers in the region. Elmira Police Department will also have a booth as the region is trying to encourage policing as a career. There will also be small companies in attendance as well.

“It’s really a way for people to start small. ” Eschbach said. “There are also lots of free training opportunities that can help you grow in whatever field you desire. There are lots of opportunities for you to think about your career and not just a job.”

The event will be taking place at the Corning Community College Spencer Hill gym from 11 AM until 2 PM.

“The Twin Tiers is a great place to work, live, and play. This is an incredible way to sell our region and promote all of the job opportunities that are available here.”