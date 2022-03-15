ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Elmira branch of the NAACP brings its annual membership event returns to the Southern Tier, virtually.

The event will kick off this Thursday, March 17th starting at 6 pm. This year’s theme for the 1-hour program is “Memberships Strengthen the Unity in the Community. It will feature Elder Claude Oliver of Calvary Baptist Church as the speaker.

In years past, the event included a luncheon that served as a fundraiser to bring in new members.

“Because of COVID and we’re unable to have the luncheon, we decided to have a virtual forum and talk about the importance of memberships and to thank those people who have continued to do memberships, whether it be general membership, civil life, gold life, or diamond life. We also have youth-like members,” said Georgia Verdier, President, Corning/Elmira Branch of the NAACP.

To register for the Corning/Elmira NAACP event visit their website.