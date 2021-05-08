Corning Family YMCA debuts new adventure center

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — On May 8, the Corning Family YMCA had a ribbon cutting event for their brand new ‘Adventure Center’.

The massive playground serves as a fun place for children to have fun and be active.

Bill Boland, Mayor of Corning, said there is a need for places like this in the local community.

“If we are to have a vibrant community, we need to attend to our youth and give them the experiences that we would want them to have,” said Mayor Boland.

The ribbon cutting was a culmination of months-long work. The Corning Incorporated Foundation partnered with the YMCA on this project and awarded them a $50,000 grant.

“What is there in our community where a parent can actually engage with their children and participate in activities? Then the dream was started,” said Gail Hostuttler, Executive Director for the Corning Family YMCA. “We shared that idea with the Corning Foundation, as well as the grant application together.”

Christine Sharkey, President of Community Engagement at Corning Enterprises, was excited for the partnership and was happy with the final result.

“Creating a vibrant community is really important,” said Sharkey. “It is at the core of what we do in the Foundation.”

For the YMCA, they are excited to add another way for kids to have fun. Especially after being trapped indoors due to COVID-19.

“We want parents to really experience an opportunity to play with their children,” said Hostuttler. “They’ll be able to come in and take your socks off. Watch your children play. This is not what you have at home. This is something that they can experience together.”

The ‘Adventure Center’ officially opens on May 10. They follow all COVID protocols and clean the facility thoroughly.