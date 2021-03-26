Corning Inc. announces expansion of contract with U.S. Departments of Defense, Health, & Human Services

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated announced today it will receive an additional $57 million in funding to address growing demand for domestic glass tubing and vial manufacturing capacity as part of the U.S. COVID-19 response to accelerate vaccinations.

The funding comes from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through its partnership with the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense and Army Contracting Command.

https://www.corning.com/worldwide/en/about-us/news-events/news-releases/2021/03/corning-announces-expansion-of-contract-with-us-departments-of-defense-health-and-human-services.html

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/26/2200101/0/en/Corning-Announces-Expansion-of-Contract-with-U-S-Departments-of-Defense-Health-Human-Services.html

