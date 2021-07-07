Corning Inc. creates Watkins Glen International’s Go Bowling at The Glen trophy

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers, start your engines because we are talking about NASCAR today! Every year, Watkins Glen International hosts multiple days races during NASCAR weekend and trophies are of course handed out at the event, but have you ever wonder where these trophies came from?

Two of the mega attractions in the Twin Tiers, the Corning Museum of Glass, and Watkins Glen International teamed up to create the trophies. The Corning Museum of Glass has been making trophies for Watkins Glen International for a decade now and some of the most notable NASCAR drivers have lifted this trophy in victory.

Eric Meek, manager of Hot Glass Programs at the Corning Museum of Glass, says the goal of this trophy was to incorporate the local area.

“To make a trophy that we know represents the region so well, that represents the history of glass in Corning, the beautiful waterfalls of Watkins Glen, and of course the iconic guardrail from the track. For all of that to come together so beautifully in this trophy and for Watkins Glen to really cherish it, it is such an honor”

A small team of three to four glassworkers makes the trophies which get handed out at the races and the process of making the trophies takes 10-12 hours. Meek says that having such a small team of experienced glassworkers making the trophy and the national recognition makes it all more satisfying.

This trophy has been named one of the top novelty trophies in NASCAR and it is made right here in the Twin Tiers.