CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Corning who they say intended to cause harm to someone with a weapon in the city.

Police say that 38-year-old Shawn R. Mosko was arrested Tuesday, March 7, after possessing a loaded firearm and intending to use it on another.

Mosko was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C Felony and Attempted Assault in the First Degree, a class C Felony.

Police say Mosko was wanted on an arrest warrant for falsifying a vehicle identification number and was charged with Altering a VIN.

Mosko was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and held in lieu of a $5,000 cash bail.