BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Corning man has been arrested in Bath after police say he was in possession of a loaded weapon in the village.

According to Bath Police, 48-year-old Brett O. Costello was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 20, around 3:40 a.m. and has been charged with the following;

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony

Police say that early Sunday morning, they conducted a traffic stop on Costella on East Steuben Street in Bath. Following an investigation, police say that Costello was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, along with drug paraphernalia inside the video.

Costella was arrested and taken to the Steuben County Jail for processing.