Erwin man arrested on multiple charges in Corning Tuesday night

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On June 28, 2021, at approximately 10:50 pm uniformed members of the Corning Police Department responded to an address on Winfield St in the City of Corning in response to a domestic incident. Officers located a victim and began a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Upon conclusion of the investigation, the suspect, Chad M. Gardner, could not be immediately located.

On June 29, 2021, at approximately 9:30 pm Corning Police Officers responded to an address on Perry Ave in the City of Corning for another reported domestic incident involving the same suspect, Chad M. Gardner. During this investigation, Chad M. Gardner fled the area on foot. Officers located Mr. Gardner hiding behind a local business, and he ran away from police when he was discovered. After a brief foot pursuit, Mr. Gardner was taken into custody. Mr. Gardner was transported to the Corning Police Department where he was processed on several charges related to these two incidents.

Chad M. Gardner, age 34 of Erwin, NY, was charged with the following crimes:

· Robbery 3rd degree – D felony

· Aggravated family offense (2) counts – class E felony

· Criminal contempt 1st degree (4) counts – class E felony

· Burglary 2nd degree – C felony

· Grand larceny 4th degree _ E felony

· Criminal mischief 4th degree (2) counts – class a misdemeanor

· Unlawful imprisonment 2nd degree – class A misdemeanor

· Petit larceny – class A misdemeanor

Mr. Gardner was transported to the Steuben County jail to be held pending arraignment in Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court in the morning on 6/30/2021.