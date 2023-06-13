CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Corning man has been indicted on over 250 crimes for a series of acts that the Steuben County District Attorney says took place over the span of a month.

According to Steuben County District Attorney, Brooks Baker, 40-year-old Corey C. Warner was indicted on 263 crimes on Tuesday that allegedly occurred in the City of Corning from February 14, 2023, through Mark 14, 2023.

The release states that Warner was indicted on multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal contempt in the second degree; public display of offensive sexual conduct; unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, all class A misdemeanors, and aggravated family offense each a class E felony.

Officials allege Warner going against the victim by posting/distributing intimate images of them, with the victim’s intentions being that the images would remain private.

Baker said that this is the first revenge porn case that the county has taken up, but represents a reality of those seeking to post private images to the public in an attempt to cause harm.

“…the public posting of private pictures for no better purpose than to hurt another person, particularly where they are available for the viewing of the victim’s children, friends, and co-workers, is not only wrong but can be criminal and here punishable by what could be a significant term in state prison,” Baker said.

Baker went on to say that charges contained in the indictment set forth allegations of cruelty that are tasteless and vindictive.

The document states that Warner will appear for arraignment in Steuben County Court at a later date.