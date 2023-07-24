CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Corning man is facing stolen property charges after an investigation into a report of a stolen motorcycle.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Semachiah L. McDuffie, 28, was arrested on July 22 after an investigation into a stolen motorcycle report out of Virginia.

McDuffie was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th degree and Criminal Impersonation in the 2nd degree, both of which are Class A Misdemeanors.

Police say that McDuffie was issued appearance tickets to appear in Horseheads Village Court at a later date following the charges regarding the stolen motorcycle.

Police later found him to have active warrants out of the City of Elmira Police Department and was found to be violating parole.

McDuffie was transported to Chemung County Jail with no bail.