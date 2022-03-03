Corning man flees deputies, backs into patrol car multiple times: Sheriff

WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man has been arrested after he allegedly backed his vehicle into a patrol car multiple times and fled from Deputies both in his car and on foot until he was later tased, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon McCarn, 28, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office around 4 p.m. on March 2 after deputies responded to a call from the Elmira Police Department looking for a vehicle involved in a crash in the City of Elmira. A Deputy located the vehicle on Lower Maple Ave. in Wellsburg and conducted a traffic stop, during which the driver, McCarn, allegedly fled in the car.

After a short vehicle chase, McCarn allegedly pulled into a driveway and the deputy followed behind. The arrest report said McCarn then backed into the deputy’s vehicle multiple times before getting stuck in the snow. At that point, McCarn allegedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The deputy then followed McCarn and deployed his taser before tackling him and taking McCarn into custody. The arrest report said both the deputy and McCarn had minor injuries but didn’t need medical attention.

McCarn was processed at the Sheriff’s Office and arraigned in the Village of Wellsburg Court before being taken to the Chemung County Jail without bail. He was charged with Resisting Arrest (a class-A misdemeanor), second-degree Criminal Mischief (A class-D felony) and Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Two other people in the car were temporarily detained but later released without any charges.