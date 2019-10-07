Corning Meals on Wheels To host Halloween cookie sale

CORNING, N.Y . (WETM) – Corning Meals on Wheels, Inc. is hosting a cookie sale to provide funding to continue serving the senior population by delivering hot and ready meals to their front door.

Executive Director, David W. Smith says,” We receive a little bit of government funding, not much, it’s 73 cents a meal in USDA money, so we have to make up another 4 dollars and 20 cents or so to make a meal happen, so things like this help us provide for that.”

Corning Meals on Wheels has been serving the Corning community since 1966.

Housed in the First United Methodist Church in Corning for 30 years, the landlord offers them a space in the basement for an affordable cost.

After holding their first Halloween cookie sale, they hope to double the amount that they made last year.

Other fundraisers that they host are a golf tournament, and a valentine’s day cookie sale.

The organization has some 200 volunteers that initially go through training to learn how to handle situations where seniors may be home bound and frail. They pride themselves on serving this population with a smile.

18 News was also able to watch as some of the employees were preparing apple sauce muffins in the kitchen, hot and ready to be delivered.

For more information on how to order cookies for the Halloween cookie sale visit, cmowheels.com