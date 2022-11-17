CORNING N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass 2300 Degrees event is back for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Until 8 p.m., guests can watch live glassmaking with Cat Burns from Netflix’s ‘Blown Away. Guests can even enjoy live music with the Brown Tribute Band.

“I’m so excited to invite the community back to 2300 degrees are big, like celebration that we host, and we haven’t done this since pre pandemic so it’s the first time in almost three years, our shops will be heating up with great great sales and we have new selections in our cafe. Just a really really great thing, all around,” said Ann Campbell.

2300 Degrees is free for everyone. Beverages will be on sale for six dollars and can be bought during admission.