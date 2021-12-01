Corning named one of the best Christmas towns in the nation

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning has been named one of the best Christmas towns in the nation according to CountryLiving.com.

Coming in at number 52 on the list, the website said the following about Corning:

The Crystal City, home of Corning Glass, is also home to a sparkling holiday season, beginning with a Parade of Lights through the Gaffer District (where the master glass blowers still ply their trade). A Christmas tree—decorated with glass ornaments, of course—stands in Centerway Square, the town’s historic meeting place. CountryLiving.com on Corning

Coleen Fabrizi, executive director of the Gaffer District, shared her first experience when she saw Corning during Christmas time.

“I felt like I was stepping into the beautiful, quaint little scene in a snow globe,” said Fabrizi. “It definitely is exciting to know that we’ve been recognized for that very type of experience.”

Corning’s Christmas events have now become a part of many family’s traditions.

“Anybody can sell a bottle,” said Fabrizi. “Anybody can serve you food, but we really try to make the customer service interaction top notch because it’s those experiences, those memories, and those traditions that keep people coming back. That’s what it’s all about.”