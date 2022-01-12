Corning-Painted Post Area School District outlines Covid-19 safety protocols for bus drivers

Painted Post, N.Y. (WETM) – Community members are concerned about their child’s safety while riding the bus to school as covid cases continue to rise.

With covid-19 continuing to spread, Corning-Painted Post area school districts are operating in the best manner possible to get students to school safety.

“We’re Running buses, not at maximum capacity but its capacity. We’re getting students back and forth school every day,” said Larry Eccleston, Director f tRansportation, Corning-Painted Post Area School District

As a daily routine, school staff, faculty, and bus drivers have to work around issues as they occur to assure no one is at risk of becoming sick while transporting students during any given school day.

Corning-painted post area school districts are still trying to fill bus driver roles to help with bus routes.

“Some of our contractors are hiring and, we have one position open here in Corning,” said Eccleston

The transportation department staff are all prepared to drive as part of an alternative plan, if any bus drivers were sick and, they were understaffed.

So what happens to these drivers if the school goes remote again. District officials say the drivers will help with the district’s food delivery program.