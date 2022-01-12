Corning-Painted Post Area School District outlines Covid-19 safety protocols for bus drivers

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Painted Post, N.Y. (WETM) – Community members are concerned about their child’s safety while riding the bus to school as covid cases continue to rise.

With covid-19 continuing to spread, Corning-Painted Post area school districts are operating in the best manner possible to get students to school safety.

“We’re Running buses, not at maximum capacity but its capacity. We’re getting students back and forth school every day,” said Larry Eccleston, Director f tRansportation, Corning-Painted Post Area School District

As a daily routine, school staff, faculty, and bus drivers have to work around issues as they occur to assure no one is at risk of becoming sick while transporting students during any given school day.

Corning-painted post area school districts are still trying to fill bus driver roles to help with bus routes.

“Some of our contractors are hiring and, we have one position open here in Corning,” said Eccleston

The transportation department staff are all prepared to drive as part of an alternative plan, if any bus drivers were sick and, they were understaffed.

So what happens to these drivers if the school goes remote again. District officials say the drivers will help with the district’s food delivery program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now