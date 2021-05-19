Corning-Painted Post High School to perform play with live audience

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning-Painted Post High School will be performing the play “Clue” on May 20-22 and May 23 with a live audience.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

The play will be presented on May 20, 21, and 22 at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinee on May 23 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and available for purchase online.

It will be the first play with an audience since the pandemic began. 250 general admission tickets are available per night.